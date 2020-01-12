Vivo Nex 3 5G Variant Appeared on TENAA

Vivo has launched the Nex 3 5G last year in September. However now, a phone appeared on TENAA listing. The listing does not reveal the name of the device. However, the specs revealed that it may be the Snapdragon 865-powered variant of Vivo Nex 3 5G. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

A Vivo Phone Appeared on TENAA, Likely to be Nex 3 5G Variant

The phone has appeared with model number V1950A. It will come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also, it will come with Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it will have 8GB RAM and two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. Thinking this storage is enough, the phone will not have a microSD card slot for further storage.

Furthermore, the phone will a 6.89″ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also, the phone will have a 16MP front camera and a 64MP main camera at the back with two 13MP cameras.

The phone will come with powerful 4,250 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Also, it will be a 5G phone and will come in a gold colour.

All these specs suggest that it will be an 865SD-powered nex 3 5G model. The company has not revealed anything regarding this device yet. But we will update you soon about this device.

