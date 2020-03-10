The successor of the Vivo NEX 3 5G, NEX 3S 5G has finally revealed today. The phone has come with some improvements. Let’s have a look at the specs of the newly launched phone. The NEX 3S 5G has come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. It has come with the 5G technology with Snapdragon X55 modem supporting NSA + SA. Also, the phone has 6.89-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED HDR10+ screen.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G Lands with Snapdragon 865

The other improvement is that the memory is now LPDDR5 instead of LPDDR4X offering a 29% increase in bandwidth. Moreover, the phone has 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the device looks like its predecessor. It has triple camera setup on the back including a 64MP main unit with f/1.8 aperture, 13MP f/2.5 telephoto and a 13MP ultrawide snapper with f/2.2 lens. Moreover, the phone has a motorized pop-up 16 MP selfie camera along with an LED flash.

Additionally, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will be available in three colours Black, orange and Blue. The pricing of the phone is as follows;

$720 for the 8GB/256GB version

$760 for the 12GB/256GB model.

The phone will go on sale starting on March 14. It is currently available in China. We hope to get it in other markets very soon.