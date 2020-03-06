Last year in September, Vivo made the announcement of the NEX 3 5G and now the company is set to launch the NEX 3s 5G on March 10. The Geekbench has now revealed on its platform that NEX 3s 5G will be backed a Snapdragon 865 SoC, Now Vivo has also officially announced that the NEX 3s 5G will have the Snapdragon 865 chipset at the helm.

Vivo NEX 3s 5G to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC & Triple Rear Camera

The rear of the NEX 3s 5G looks similar to the vanilla NEX 3 5G. Users will get to experience three cameras at the back of the phone. The phone will be available in the Blue colour option which will join the Orange shade after some time which is already confirmed by the Vivo.

The display of the phone is coming with the curved waterfall display which will catch the eye of users. The launch event will begin at 2.30 pm local time in China.

The NEX 3s 5G device will be working on dual 5G mobile networks with non-autonomous (NSA) and autonomous (SA) architectures. The powerhouse of the phone will be packed by a 4250-mAh battery, which is no doubt smaller than the 4500-mAh battery of the Vivo NEX 3.

The phone is coming with 55W pump fast charging technology.

Recommended Reading: Vivo NEX 3s 5G will Launch on March 10