Vivo has launched the NEX 3 5G last year in September. Now the company is planning to announce another version of this phone. Vivo has revealed that the upgraded variant will launch next week, dubbed NEX 3s 5G. The phone will debut on March 10 in China at an event. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phone.

Vivo NEX 3s 5G will Launch on March 10

Officially the company has not revealed any specifications of the NEX 3s 5G. However, the company has revealed the photo of the phone confirming us that the upcoming phone will have a notch-less display. Moreover, it will be available in a refreshing Orange colour.

The phone has also appeared on Geekbench listing with the model number V1950A. The listing has also revealed that the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also, it will have 8GB RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box.

Furthermore, the phone has also appeared on TENAA revealing its design. The TENAA listing has also revealed some key specs of the phone. Design-wise the phone looks similar to the NEX 3 5G. The only difference between these models is of the chipset and battery. However, the other specs are of the NEX 3 5G.