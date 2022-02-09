Check out Vivo NEX 5 Expected Specs and Price

Vivo is working on NEX 5 and a NEX 5 foldable phone. The foldable phone will launch at some point this year but there is no exact information about it yet. On the other hand, Vivo NEX 5 has appeared in many leaks and renders revealing some key specs. Some latest reports are claiming that Vivo NEX 5 will be a hybrid of the Vivo X70 Pro+ and iQOO 9 Pro.

According to the latest leaks, the upcoming flagship phone will feature a curved-edge Samsung E5 AMOLED LPTO 2.0 display that offers a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the phone will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The flagship phone will come with 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB of storage. The upcoming flagship phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Furthermore, the phone will feature a 32MP Samsung GD2 front-facing camera. At the back, there will be a 50MP Samsung GN1 8-bit lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide lens, a 12MP Sony IMX663 portrait lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Some rumours are claiming that the phone will launch in March or April. The NEX 5 will come in three variants such as 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB storage. These variants are likely to be priced at 5,999 Yuan (~$942), 6,499 Yuan (~1,020), and 6,999 Yuan (~$1,099).

These are still rumoured specs. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. so stay tuned for more updates.

