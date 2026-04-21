vivo Pakistan Hosts “Capture the Future 2026” with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan

vivo Pakistan, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, has successfully completed the second year of its three-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, ‘Capture the Future’ – 2026. The camp for this year was held in SOS Children’s Villages as part of the project launched in 2025. The primary objective of this initiative is to inspire creativity and imagination among children through mobile imaging technology enabling them to explore storytelling and express their unique perspectives.

Following a highly successful first year that received strong appreciation both locally and internationally, the initiative has entered its second phase with even greater impact. As part of this continued journey, vivo Pakistan has now concluded its Year-2 activities, engaging a new group of young participants further expanding the program’s reach. This year’s activities commenced with a two-day training workshop. Young representatives from different parts of Pakistan participated in the camp, where they used vivo smartphones to capture portraits, animal photographs, landscapes and architectures etc. This phase continues to build confidence among participants, helping them discover new ways to express themselves and share their stories.

Through this initiative, structured photography courses led by well- acclaimed photographer and mentor, Haris Sagheer Bhatti are equipping children with creative and technical skills, enabling them to express their perspectives with confidence. These courses are designed to be seamlessly integrated into the existing curriculum at SOS Children’s Villages, ensuring long-term learning and development.

To ensure consistency and long-term impact, local teachers across SOS Children’s Villages are trained to conduct regular sessions each month.

The “Train the Teachers, program” equips educators with practical smartphone photography and videography skills.

Talking about the initiative Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy, vivo said;

“In a rapidly changing world, this initiative is dedicated to supporting young individuals who need greater access to opportunities and creative expression. By providing them with the right tools and training, we aim to nurture creativity, build confidence, and empower them to shape a more resilient and inclusive future.”

Over three days, children evolved from learning the basics of framing, lighting, and composition to exploring portraiture, depth of field, bokeh, and visual storytelling using vivo devices. Through hands-on activities across different zones such as sports areas, floral setups and playground environments, children applied their skills in engaging, real-world scenarios. The camp culminated in an exhibition where their photographs were printed, titled, and displayed across key categories.

Talking about the partnership, Ms. Saba Faisal, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan said;

“At SOS, we believe empowerment goes beyond care — it’s about capability. By combining creativity with skill-building and mentorship, this collaboration is helping young people prepare for real opportunities in the world ahead.”

vivo’s commitment continues beyond the camp as the initiative moves into its third year, building on the skills and confidence developed by participants. Rooted in vivo’s vision of combining technology with meaningful impact, the program leverages advanced imaging capabilities, supported by vivo’s partnership with ZEISS, to inspire creativity and empower children to capture their world with confidence.

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