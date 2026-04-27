vivo Pakistan Introduces V70 FE: A 200 MP Stylish Lightweight Flagship Built for Clear Travel Portraits

vivo today officially launches the V70 FE, a 200 MP stylish lightweight flagship designed for users who want every journey, gathering, and everyday moment captured with clarity and confidence. Built as a go-to travel shot companion, the V70 FE brings together advanced imaging, expressive design, and reliable day-to-night performance in a device made for modern, socially connected lifestyles.

Capture Every Journey with Pro-Level Travel Portraits

At the core of the V70 FE is a powerful AI imaging system built around one defining strength: clarity at distance. When distance, crowds, or changing environments make it difficult to capture the perfect shot, the 200 MP OIS Ultra-Clear Camera preserves every detail with confidence. Equipped with a flagship-grade large sensor and advanced stabilization, it delivers sharp, stable images from day to night. With up to 30x zoom supported by Telephoto Enhancement, users can zoom in on distant landmarks, travel portraits, or group moments while maintaining crisp detail and the freedom to crop without compromising clarity.

The V70 FE also elevates everyday shooting across both rear and front cameras. A 32 MP HD Selfie Camera with a wider 90° field of view captures brighter, clearer selfies and group shots, making it easy to fit more friends and family naturally into the frame during travel, gatherings, or video calls. Meanwhile, 4K Stable Video on Front and Rear Cameras ensures special moments can be captured in vivid detail, allowing users to create high-quality content ready for social sharing anytime.

Enhancing the overall imaging experience is a suite of new AI Imaging Features designed to make travel photography more expressive and effortless. At the forefront is AI Magic Landscape, which introduces signature Snow Town and Aurora effects, transforming ordinary scenes into striking seasonal and night-sky visuals when suitable conditions are detected. Beyond scene enhancement, a range of intelligent editing tools further expands creative possibilities. AI Retouch quickly refines discarded shots into polished photos in seconds, while AI Erase 3.0 removes passersby or unwanted objects with both automatic detection and manual precision. AI UHD restores clarity to low-resolution or older images by intelligently upscaling them into high-definition detail. Together with AI Magic Weather, these AI imaging features allow users to refine, restore, and reimagine photos directly on the device, turning everyday captures into share-ready visuals with ease.

Trendy, High-Quality Design That Stands Out

The V70 FE presents a design language that reflects contemporary style and refined craftsmanship. Available in Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver, the device introduces a fresh, expressive colour palette suited to different settings and personal styles. At the centre of its visual identity is the distinctive Dynamic Ring Design, creating a clean and precise focal point around the camera module with a modern, minimalist aesthetic. A 7.59 mm Ultra-Thin Flat Screen enhances elegance and visual continuity, while the 1.86 mm Extremely Narrow Bezels deliver a more immersive and visually balanced viewing experience. Together, these elements create a refined look from every angle while ensuring comfortable everyday handling.

Smooth Power and Performance from Day to Night

Supporting its imaging and design is performance built for continuous use. The V70 FE features a 7000 mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge, delivering dependable endurance and rapid power recovery to keep pace with busy travel and social schedules. Intelligent power management, including Super Battery Saver, helps maintain connectivity even at low battery levels, while long-term battery optimization ensures durability across years of daily use. A vivid 1.5K Infinity AMOLED Display brings photos and videos to life with rich, natural-looking colours and smooth visuals. Whether reviewing travel shots or watching content on the go, every frame appears bright, clear, and immersive throughout the day. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo built on a flagship-class 4nm process, the device ensures responsive performance across photography, gaming, and multitasking. With IP68 & IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance, the V70 FE is built to perform reliably across diverse environments.

A Smarter, More Seamless Everyday Experience

Running on OriginOS, the V70 FE delivers a refined and intuitive system experience designed for both creativity and everyday efficiency. Features such as Origin Island and the Origin Smooth Engine enhance responsiveness and overall system fluidity, ensuring smooth interactions across daily use. For privacy and long-term peace of mind, Private Space offers an added layer of protection for personal content. Meanwhile, vivo Office Kit strengthens cross-device connectivity and productivity, making it easier to manage work and daily tasks seamlessly across different scenarios.

Price & Availability

The vivo V70 FE will be available nationwide in two premium variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 124,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 139,999. Customers can pre-order the device from 28th April 2026, with official sales commencing from 5th May 2026 across Pakistan. vivo ensures complete peace of mind with comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The V70 FE is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1, including 2GB per month for 6 months.

Also Read: vivo Prepares to Unveil V70 FE: A 200 MP Stylish Lightweight Flagship for Travel Portrait Creation