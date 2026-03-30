vivo Pakistan Launches Y31d with 7200mAh Power and 25-Dimension Safety, Featuring vivo’s Largest Battery Yet

vivo today officially introduces the vivo Y31d, a well-rounded smartphone designed for users who value long-lasting battery performance, dependable durability, and smooth everyday usability. Built around vivo’s largest battery so far, the Y31d brings a new level of endurance, supporting both productivity and entertainment with confidence and consistency.

Positioned as an everyday companion, the vivo Y31d reflects vivo’s commitment to transforming real user needs into meaningful advantages. “With the Y31d, we focused on what truly matters in everyday life. By turning real-life challenges into practical solutions, Y31d is designed to be a smartphone users can rely on day after day,” said Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy, at vivo.

vivo’s Largest Battery So Far, Built to Last Longer

At the heart of the vivo Y31d is a 7200 mAh BlueVolt Battery, vivo’s largest battery so far, designed to support long days of uninterrupted use and free users from constant charging. In real-world scenarios, users can enjoy up to 11.8 hours of gameplay without breaks, up to 14.5 hours of navigation on a single charge, and up to 45 hours of video playback, allowing them to stay engaged no matter whether they are gaming, traveling, or staying productive throughout the day. The vivo Y31d supports 44W FlashCharge for efficient charging, helping users top up quickly and stay on the move with minimal interruption. Charging safety and thermal management are handled separately through 25-Dimension Security Protection, supported by 43,200 real-time temperature checks per day, ensuring stable and safe performance every time users plug in.

Beyond capacity and charging speed, the Y31d is engineered for long-term reliability. Backed by a 6-Year Battery Health design, the device retains at least 80% of its original battery capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, setting a new standard for battery endurance in its segment. This allows users to keep their phone longer without worrying about fast battery aging, performance drops, or early replacement costs.

Durability That Goes Beyond Everyday Usability

Designed for real life, the vivo Y31d brings dependable durability into everyday use. Certified with IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, the device is built to withstand prolonged rain exposure, high-pressure water spray, and low-temperature environments. Protection here goes beyond survival to usability features such as One-Tap Water & Dust Ejection, Moisture Detection, and Wet-Hand Touch ensure smooth operation even when the phone is wet, thoughtfully addressing real-world scenarios.

Further reinforcing everyday reliability, the Y31d is also designed to withstand accidental drops, supported by SGS 5-Star Premium Performance Mark for Overall Unit Drop Resistance Certification, Military-Grade Drop Resistance, and Titan Glass. From sudden slips and dusty streets to changing outdoor conditions, the Y31d is built to handle accidents with confidence, delivering protection that keeps pace with whatever life brings.

Effortless Performance, Lasting Smoothness

The vivo Y31d runs on one of Qualcomm’s most capable 4G platforms in its class, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G, delivering efficient performance with lower power consumption and reduced heat for stable daily use and gaming. Designed for longevity, the Y31d offers a 50-Month Smooth Experience, staying responsive like day one even when other phones begin to struggle. A 1250-nits Ultra-High-Brightness Display, paired with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, ensures clear visibility under strong sunlight while delivering sharp visuals. Audio performance is equally enhanced, with up to 400% Large Volume, keeping conversations clear even in loud environments. The Y31d also incorporates OriginOS 6 New System, featuring vivo’s signature Origin Island, which delivers timely, relevant suggestions and easy-to-access actions through Drag & Go and Copy & Go. Together with a suite of AI-powered tools such as: AI SuperLink, AI Magic Move, AI Caption, AI Creation and more, these features support communication, creativity, and productivity, helping users stay connected and keep up with today’s evolving lifestyle.

Crafted for Comfort, Defined by Refinement

Balancing refinement with everyday practicality, the vivo Y31d is available in two classic colors, Feather Gold and Starlight Grey, which are the premium tones favoured across all ages and styles. Crafted with a One-Piece-Like design, the back cover aligns precisely with the frame, while a Metallic Camera Module adds a refined visual accent that reinforces the phone’s premium character. Complemented by an Ergonomic Curved Design and a Flagship Quad-Curved Back Cover, the Y31d feels naturally comfortable to hold, reducing hand strain during extended use and delivering a balanced grip.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y31d will be available across Pakistan in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 57,999, Rs. 65,999, and Rs. 72,999, respectively. Customers can pre-order their preferred variant starting March 31, with nationwide availability beginning April 4.

vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the Y31d, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.

As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

Also Read: vivo V70 5G Officially Debuts in Pakistan with 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera