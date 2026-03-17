vivo Pakistan Marks the Spirit of Ramadan with Second Phase of “Capture the Future” Initiative at SOS Children’s Villages

vivo Pakistan has officially commenced the second phase of its CSR initiative, “Capture the Future,” reaffirming the brand’s commitment to empowering young minds and giving back to the community. The new chapter of the program began with a heartwarming Eid gifts distribution ceremony for children at SOS Children’s Villages, spreading joy and marking the start of another year of impactful initiatives. The specially tailored Eid gifts are designed to encourage art and creativity among children, inspiring them to express themselves and explore their imagination.

Launched in 2025 in collaboration with the SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, “Capture the Future” is a three-year CSR initiative designed to empower underprivileged children by providing access to creative learning opportunities through mobile imaging technology. The program focuses on developing children’s creativity, imagination, and storytelling abilities through photography and videography. vivo believes that technology can be a powerful tool to inspire young minds and help them see the world from new perspectives.

Under the initiative, children participate in dedicated photography and videography workshops, supported by vivo smartphones and structured creative learning programs. These sessions encourage children to explore their surroundings, capture meaningful moments, and express their thoughts through visual storytelling. The program also includes specialized training sessions, photography exhibitions, and creative activities designed to build confidence and nurture talent among young participants.

The second year of the initiative begins with a spirit of celebration and generosity as vivo shared Eid gifts with children at SOS Children’s Villages. The ceremony reflects the shared vision of both organizations to create meaningful opportunities for children and contribute to their personal growth and well-being.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said:

“At vivo, we believe technology should create meaningful impact beyond innovation. Through ‘Capture the Future,’ we aim to empower young minds with creative tools that allow them to express themselves and explore their potential. As we begin the second year of this initiative with SOS Children’s Villages, we are excited to continue supporting children in capturing their dreams and building a brighter future.”

Ms. Saba Faisal, National Director at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, also expressed appreciation for the partnership.

“Our collaboration with vivo through ‘Capture the Future’ provides children with unique opportunities to learn, explore creativity, and share their stories with the world. Initiatives like this play a vital role in helping children build confidence and develop valuable skills. Celebrating Eid together with the children made this moment even more special.”

Through “Capture the Future,” vivo continues to demonstrate its global commitment to social responsibility by combining technology, creativity, and education to empower communities. As the initiative enters its second year, vivo aims to further expand its impact and inspire more children to discover their talents and capture their future.

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