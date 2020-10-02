vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion views for #vivoY51Style Challenge on TikTok The campaign brought in a whopping 2.5 Billion views making it one of the most successful TikTok campaigns

vivo, the global smartphone brand, celebrated the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone vivo Y51 in Pakistan, with an innovative and exciting social media campaign on TikTok geared for youngsters and teens who enjoy sharing stylish pictures of their latest looks.

The #vivoY51Style campaign became an instant hit among the youth and clocked over 2.5 Billion views in just 15 days. The newly launched vivo Y51 is already generating huge interest in the Pakistan market. The same is reflected in vivo’s latest TikTok #vivoY51Style campaign which garnered a record number of views and participation from the youth.

“TikTok is massively popular among the youth and a great way to engage with them. We are overwhelmed to witness the massive engagement and views garnered by our campaign.” said Zohair Chohan, Brand Manager vivo Pakistan, on the success of #vivoY51Style challenge.

The stylish challenge was kick-started by Pakistan’s sensational singer Aima Baig and actor Azfar Rehman. Under the campaign, vivo invited users to unlock their style by showing off their personalities in three different styles while performing on the cool Y51 music track created by the popular artist Kaiwen Wu. The final best look that TikTokers had to create for winning the challenge had to be accompanied with the hashtag #vivoY51Style and tag @vivo_pakistan.

Soon after the campaign went live, many famous TikTokers including Kanwal Aftaab, Zulqarnain Sikandar, Areeka Haq, Malik Usman, Ali Khan, Minahil Malik, Hoor Mahveera, Haris Ali, Asad Pervaiz and Romaisa Khan also joined the challenge and made it more entertaining for the TikTok users.

The campaign ended on a high note with the announcement of 10 lucky winners of the brand new vivo Y51 smartphones. Unlike other TikTok challenges, vivo choose the winners through a lucky draw giving equal opportunity to everyone irrespective of their followers and number of likes.

vivo has been designing and developing the latest technology in smartphones to fit the trendy lifestyles of the youth. vivo Y51 is your personal style tech companion that comes with a unique Diamond-shaped 48MP Quad Camera and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology featuring a brilliant Ace AMOLED Display. With the launch of Y51, vivo’s mid-range Y-Series grows stronger and empower unique personalities and style of young users in Pakistan.

Challenge Page: http://bit.ly/vivoY51Style

vivo Pakistan on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSubYC8U/