vivo Pakistan Teases X200 FE: Compact Flagship with Big Camera Power

vivo Pakistan is stirring excitement with a teaser for its upcoming compact flagship, the X200 FE, a device that promises to redefine performance in a portable form. While the X200 FE has already launched in other regions, Pakistani fans can now look forward to a smartphone that blends ZEISS professional imaging with a pocket friendly design.

The vivo X200 FE is equipped with a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, bringing flagship-level clarity in edition with Stage Mode, tailored for capturing dynamic live scenes with realism. Supported by the Sony IMX882 Ultra-Sensitive Sensor and 50mm portrait lens, offering versatility for every photography style AI Telephoto Enhance and captures stunning detail, bringing out the intricate textures of both foliage and architecture.

Under its ultra-thin frame lies a powerful 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery supported by 90W FlashCharge, making long-lasting usage and rapid top-ups part of everyday life. A fully charged vivo X200 FE delivers up to 9.5 hours of continuous gaming, 25.4 hours of YouTube video playback, and 44.9 hours of voice calls proving that “small in size” can still mean “pro in battery life.

Under the hood, the X200 FE runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+flagship chipset, ensuring seamless performance. It handles heavy multitasking and app usage without lag or slowdown. Equipped with productivity-enhancing features such as Stereo Dual Speakers, Multi-Scenario NFC, and Infrared Remote Control, the phone effortlessly transitions between work and everyday life.

The vivo X200 FE that users no longer prove need to compromise between size and performance. It sets a new benchmark for compact flagships, combining a sleek, expressive design with professional ZEISS Imaging and powerful performance all within a lightweight body that fits comfortably in your hand. It is vivo’s response to a generation that expects more from their technology, their creativity, and their everyday experiences.

Stay tuned — vivo Pakistan is all set to launch this compact imaging marvel nationwide on July 14.

Also Read: vivo WATCH GT Lands in Pakistan with Sleek Design and 21-Day Battery