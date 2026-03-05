vivo Partners with UNESCO MAB for Global Youth Storytelling Project

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), vivo and the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme officially announced the launch of “Capture the Future: Global Youth Storytelling Initiative for People and Nature”. This partnership empowers youth worldwide to utilize mobile imaging to document the intricate and harmonious relationship between humanity and nature, fostering a shared commitment to a sustainable global future.

Youth Leading the Story: Building a Shared Global Commitment

As mobile imaging technology matures, it has evolved into a vital medium for public observation and social engagement. Today’s young creators are increasingly directing their lenses toward the intersection of social and environmental dynamics. As a pioneer in mobile imaging innovation, vivo has long been committed to supporting creators in using visual storytelling to reflect on real-world challenges and bridge the gap between individual perspectives and community action.

UNESCO Biosphere Reserves serve as “demonstration sites” that integrate ecological conservation with sustainable community development. These sites require the fresh, innovative expressions of the young generation to highlight successful models of sustainable living. Through this initiative, vivo and UNESCO MAB are systematically empowering youth to become core advocates for ecological documentation and the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at vivo emphasized: “Meaningful technology starts with people and ends with a better society. Through this collaboration, we aim to translate our professional expertise in mobile imaging into tangible support for young creators worldwide as they document ecological biodiversity and community resilience. We aspire for vivo to be a trusted companion for youth exploring the world and shaping the future.

Prof. Antonio De Sousa Abreu, Director of the Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences at UNESCO added: “Young people are essential drivers of sustainable development. Their unique outlook and creative energy are invaluable. Through this partnership with vivo, we are providing a global platform for them to use the universal language of imagery to transform stories from Biosphere Reserves into real-world impact, driving progress in areas such as human-nature relationship, education and public science, as well as indigenous and local knowledge.”

A Collaborative Journey: From Observation to Impact

The initiative launches with a global open call for visual storytelling submissions via UNESCO MAB youth networks, running from March to May. Centered on the synergy between biodiversity, climate resilience, cultural heritage, and sustainable innovation, the program aims to spotlight forward-thinking solutions through a youthful lens. Winners will travel to European biosphere reserves for the Global Youth Visual Storytelling Co-Creation Camp, where their narratives will help bridge the gap between humanity and the natural world, inspiring global action for a sustainable future.

To ensure these narratives achieve both technical excellence and environmental depth, participants will be guided by a “dual-mentor” team consisting of vivo imaging specialists and UNESCO sustainability experts. These immersive experiences, bolstered by regional capacity-building workshops, are designed to empower young participants to evolve from observers into influential storytellers. The journey will culminate in a global showcase, bringing these amplified youth perspectives to the world stage to drive meaningful impact.

Vision for a Resilient Future

Looking ahead, vivo and UNESCO MAB remain dedicated to mobilizing youth creativity to translate the complex actions of biosphere reserves into visually compelling narratives. By blending cutting-edge imaging technology with human-centric actions, this partnership seeks to transcend regional and cultural boundaries. Together, these visual stories will converge into a global movement for sustainable development, helping to build a more resilient, harmonious, and promising future for all.

