After so many months of the release of Android 10, Vivo has revealed the roadmap of the update of the latest OS in their phones. It is pretty sure that Vivo is the slowest company in bringing the latest OS update in their phones. Anyhow, Vivo has not at least something to say about the update.

These Vivo Phones Are Getting Android 10 Update-Are You Getting the update?

Vivo has unveiled Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10, back in December. Let’s see which lucky smartphones are getting this update.

First of all, the NEX 3 and NEX 3 5G will get the public beta of Funtouch OS 10 with Android 10 on March 14.

In late March, Vivo X27 and X27 Pro will get the update

Vivo NEX S, NEX A, NEX A and NEX Dual Display will get the update in early April.

In mid-April, Vivo S5 will get the update

Vivo Z5, Z5i, Z5x, S1, and S1 Pro will get it in late April.

Vivo Z3, Z3i, and X23 will get the update in late June

These are the smartphones that will get the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 in the first quarter of 2020. If you have any of these models then you are quite lucky and will get the update very soon. However, other users need to wait a bit more.