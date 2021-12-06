vivo Reconfirms Its Youth-Centric Design Approach with Its Latest Y Series Smartphone

Style is everything. From your first impression to your last, style is what immortalizes people in the memories of others. Now, style is a culmination of various factors- it includes your personality, choice of accessories and most importantly your mind. This has especially been witnessed amongst the youth today. The way they carry themselves, the clothes and footwear they put together, the technology they choose is what speaks volumes about them. Like clothes and footwear, technology too is evolving, expanding and advancing to serve the needs of consumers.

In times like these, vivo, a global smartphone brand has taken upon itself to bring panache to its customers through smartphones that are worth flaunting. Recently, the brand has welcomed its newest device, vivo Y21, in the youth-centric Y series. vivo’s Y series smartphones have been applauded for its terrific innovation in the design and performance categories. Here’s a look at what vivo Y21 offers to its young and trendy audience.

vivo Y21 comes in an 8.0mm Super Slim body with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that gives a stylish touch and provides a comfortable hand-held feel. Moreover, it makes the device appear modern and professional. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner isn’t just any fresh addition, it works effortlessly to unlock the phone in quick seconds and provide easy access to the owner.

With this device, vivo has shredded 10g from its weight and 0.4mm from its thickness, making it more dazzling. Furthermore, the middle-frame design of the smartphone is highlighted by the arc and the corners intelligently made to appear at right angles. Y21’s display is sight to behold- with a 6.51” HD+ LCD Halo Display, users may enjoy the best of the viewing experience.

What is style without a smart mind? To ensure that consumers never have to shy away from the abilities of their smartphone, vivo has encased a 5000mAh battery life in a good-looking design.

The Y21 battery is supported by an 18W Fast Charge capacity via its Type-C charging port.

The smartphone also eliminates system lags and crashing programs due to multiple running apps, thanks to its 4GB +1GB Extended RAM and MediaTek Helio P35 processor. In addition to its large 64GB ROM, vivo Y21 flaunts a 1TB memory expansion ability for users to store files permanently.

A great smartphone accessory is the camera, especially for youngsters who enjoy exploring its diverse functions. vivo Y21 is equipped with a 13MP main camera, integrated with multiple Bokeh scenarios that yield unique pictures of the subject. A second 2MP macro camera focuses as close as 4cm to give a creative twist to regular images.

The 8MP front camera features the Aura Screen Light for clear selfies at any time. Making use of the natural face beauty algorithm, the portrait mode uses a Pose Guide to help users capture memorable selfies. The camera also features a Filter 2.0 for a wider selection of colors for photography and brings HDR imaging to synthesize photos for retention of the dark and bright portions of the image.

Available in two stark hues of Diamond Glow and Metallica Blue, vivo Y21 is available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 27,999 only.