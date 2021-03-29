vivo Redefines Photography and Smartphone Experience with Gimbal Camera on X60 Pro

vivo has been introducing premium smartphones with amazingly innovative features in Pakistan over years. Most of these smartphones are known for bringing innovative technologies to smartphones for the first time.

Features like In-Display Fingerprint Scanner and Pop-up Selfie Camera were introduced by vivo. This time, vivo has launched X60 Pro in Pakistan with the camera that features the revolutionary Gimbal stabilization 2.0 that significantly enhances camera performance. It produces stunning and ultra-clear shots.

Let’s take a deeper look and find out if it is worth all the hype?

The Gimbal Camera and ZEISS Look:

vivo X60 Pro features a 48MP main camera with a large aperture size of f/1.48. vivo has collaborated with ZEISS at the end of last year and X60 Pro is vivo’s first of many devices to be co-engineered with ZEISS.

Talking about the camera results, X60 Pro takes amazing shots in daylight with excellent color accuracy. It focuses really quick and when you shine a light on primary camera, you can actually see the Gimbal mechanism physically correcting the lens’ positioning. It successfully captures detailed shots even when the phone is shaking so you will not have any problems in capturing fast-moving objects.

The second lens features a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that has a 120-degree field of view and the third lens is 13MP portrait shooter that supports 2X optical zoom. Both these lenses do their jobs fairly and give astonishing results. Switching between lenses is spontaneous and color temperature is also maintained.

Night Photography in X60 Pro with Superb Night Camera 2.0 combined with Extreme Night Vision 2.0 is magical. It helps in recreating a million shades of the night with a single tap, capturing the impressive expanse of the night through vivo’s innovative AI noise reduction algorithm.

In any kind of dim lighting, indoors or outdoors, the X60 Pro does a tremendous job. The Gimbal also helps in keeping low light shots with maximum details and in focus.

Moving on to the videos, the device shoots astonishingly detailed and smooth videos with 5 axis Gimbal stability. The front camera features a 32MP selfie shooter that clicks some of the best selfies in the Android world. To conclude, the X60 Pro camera results are to fall for.

Dazzling Design

The X60 Pro is the next generation of slim and sleek 5G phones enabling high-end photography experiences. It adopts a 3D Curve design with a flexible display that is lighter and thinner compared to traditional displays, even reducing the possibility of accidental damage to the device.

The new X60 Pro extends vivo’s original design aspirations and follows the X series design style. Inspired by the summer bloom, X60 Pro is unique for its thin and slim body, Ultra O Screen, New Dual-Tone Step and delivers an improved user experience.

The AG Glass and sleek design feel comfortable in hands. The gradient finish goes extremely well with the back and matches the sloping rails across the frame.

The stunning 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen in X60 Pro is a visual treat and provides you with a wide and immersive view to fulfil all your entertainment needs.

Powerful Performance

The X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform that offers users powerful performance and exceptional battery efficiency for a superior user experience in day-to-day usage and gaming.

The vivo X60 Pro is an ultra-light with 5G Power and comes with a large 4200mAh battery, 12GB RAM for smooth multitasking, and 256GB ROM for all your high-storage needs.

Besides the above features, with a 120Hz Refresh Rate + 240Hz Response Rate, the whole user experience is game-changing. Not only does it provide smoother videos and more intricate visual details, but also makes your touch screen respond much faster than before so you can dominate the gaming arena.

Verdict

Without any doubt, the vivo X60 Pro features dazzling design and feels extremely premium in hand. The cameras are exceptional not only in daylight but also in low light conditions. Its superlative display contains all features one could possibly want and performance of this device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is amazingly powerful.

It is available in Pakistan for pre ordering at the price of Rs. 129,999 in two dazzling colors: Black and Blue. If smartphone photography, trendy design and good performance are strong points in your purchase decisions, then the vivo X60 Pro is an excellent choice to consider.