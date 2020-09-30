Vivo has introduced V20 lineup last week. The company has unveiled the V20 SE, V20 Pro, and V20. The company has revealed the specs details of SE and Pro versions. However, the specs of Vivo V20 wasn’t known at the time. Now the company has unveiled Full V20 Specs Detail.

One of the prominent features of these phones is all these models will come with Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, the phone will is powered by Snapdragon 720G. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Vivo Releases Full V20 Specs Detail

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.44” OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen has a waterdrop notch to house the 44MP selfie camera with f/2.0 lens.

At the back, the phone has come with the triple camera setup. The V20 offers a 64MP f/1.9 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide snapper and a 2MP mono UNIT. Moreover, the phone has a 4,000 mAh capacity and comes with 33W fast-charging support.

Additionally, the phone will be available in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, or Sunset Melody colours. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $335. The availability of the phone in Pakistan is not known yet. But we hope to get the phone very soon here.

However, Vivo has just launched the Y20 in Pakistan. The smartphone boasts of a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with Eye Protection for an unhindered and unmatched entertainment experience. Y20’s rear AI Triple Macro Camera comes with a 13MP+2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh feature

