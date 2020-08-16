Vivo S1 Prime-Introduces Diamond Style Camera

Vivo planned that in August 2020 S1 Prime will arrive in Pakistan. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and the large 4,500 mAh battery are its most important characteristics. Despite the exception of downgraded camera setup, the current model is just like the Vivo S1 Pro released in Pakistan in September 2019. The S1 Prime is equipped with a quad fit sensor within a frame with a diamond shape. Furthermore, 48 MPH primary sensor and three additional auxiliary sensors are used in the system configuration.

Vivo: S1 Prime Specifications, Price & Availability

The Vivo S1 Prime dual-SIM (Nano) works with Fun touch OS 9.2 on Android 9 Pie. This is built with AMOLED 6.38inch HD+ (1.080 x 2.340 pixels). The octacore Qualcomm 665 SoC Snapdragon along with 8 GB of RAM is powered on the device. The 128 GB internal capacity is given in the Vivo S1 Prime and its body is composed of plastic.

The cameras are made with a 48 megapixel primary sensor with an f/1,8 lens and a secondary sensor 8 megapixels with an ultra wide angle of f/2.2 lenses, and with 2 2 megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. The camera is a diamond shaped four way camera setup with an ultra wide f/1,8 lens and also auto focus is available in the rear camera system. For selfies, a 16 megapixel Selfie sensor with an F/2.0 lens is given on the front of the Vivo smartphone.

Vivo S1 Prime has a battery of 4,500 mAh with an 18W socket for easy charging. Features 4G LTE, double band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type C communication features. A fingerprint scanner is used on the panel. The smartphone is also 159.25×75.19×8.68 mm and 190.2 grams in weight. For the single storage configuration Vivo S1 Prime is estimated to be Rs. 49.999 + 128 GB. Moreover, It is offered in two shades Black Jade or Blue Nebula. The smartphone is now on sale through Vivo online store in Malaysia. The distribution was expected to commence in August but, Vivo has not yet made the public statement.

