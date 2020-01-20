Vivo S1 pro Full Review: A unique Mid-Ranger with ordinary performance

The successful journey of Vivo S1 in terms of sale allowed the company to launch another mid range smartphone. It is an upgraded extension of its predecessor S1. The smartphone has stunned the market with its elegant and unique design. Along with that, sound quality is also exceptional. But, Vivo has made its name in the market due to its innovation in the camera and a vibrant display. Therefore, i am going to write a detailed review of the company’s new device Vivo S1 pro.

Vivo S1 pro Full Review

Let’s start with the design:

Design:

Vivo has given a new outlook in S1 pro. The design of the smartphone is a distinctive one. They have taken the inspiration from ornaments and jewels.They have opted new shapes and didn’t use the old style squares and circles. Like, there is a diamond shaped quad camera at the back side of the smartphone. On the front side of the smartphone, there is a camera and a call sensor. There is a power button and volume keys on the right edge of the smartphone. A charging port and a powerful speaker are located at the downside edge of the S1 pro. Along with that, an audio jack is present at the top right corner of the smartphone. Overall, its a new and elegant design.

Display:

Vivo S1 pro has a very charming display. It has beautiful and bold colors. There is a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. Display of the smartphone is very bright and catchy. The size of the LED is 6.38 inches. There is 83.4 % screen to body ratio. For the movie lovers, S1 pro provides a cinematic visual experience. The resolution provided by the smartphone is 1080 x 2340 pixels, which is considered as Full HD. Conclusively, S1 pro has a top class display.

Camera:

Rear Camera:

Vivo S1 pro comes with a quad camera. The unique aspect about this camera is that it has been given in a diamond quadrilateral shape. The resolutions and particular function of each camera is: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF+8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm+2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)+2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm, (depth sensor). There are some other features as well like LED flash, HDR and panaroma. The resolution for the video making is [email protected]

Front Camera:

Vivo S1 pro has a 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm selfie camera. It also provides 1080p resolution for video. Along with that, there is a feature of HDR available as well. So lets get started by capturing unlimited selfies with your loved ones.

Price:

Vivo S1 pro is available in PKR 43,999/-.

Memory:

Vivo S1 pro has a reasonable storage space. There is a 128 GB built-in hard disk. In addition to that, there is a slot for micro SD card with a limit up to 256 GB. The RAM installed in the smartphone has a storage space of 8GB, which is quite enough for a normal user.

Operating System and Performance:

Vivo S1 pro has a sound performance. Though, chipset used in the smartphone is not up to the mark. It has a room for improvement. The operating system enabled in the smartphone is Android 9.0 (pie), which is the latest version. Funtouch 9.2 has been provided as well. Chipset installed in S1 pro is Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon. There is an Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor installed in the smartphone. The overall performance of the smartphone is quite okay.

Battery:

Vivo S1 pro has a 4500 mAh non-removable battery. A fast charger is provided for time saving.

Sim options:

Vivo S1 pro has a dual sim option. The size of the sim which the smartphone supports is nano.

Connectivity:

Vivo S1 pro has all the modern connectivity options. It can support all WLAN options. That are Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct and hotspot. A bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE is provided in the smartphone. An advanced GPS option is already installed in the smartphone. In addition to that, it can support USB and there is FM radio installed in the device.

Sensors:

Vivo S1 pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner. An icon provided for the scanner is also diamond shaped like its rear camera. Along with that, there is an accelerometer, gyro, proximity and a compass enabled in the device.

Some Cons of the Vivo S1 pro:

There are a couple of major drawbacks in the smartphone related to its operating system and performance.

To start with the chipset which doesn’t fit with this price range. They could have used a better and slightly advanced chipset regarding its price range.

is available. The performance while playing games like Pub G etc. is not very impressive as well.

Conclusion:

Vivo has focused alot on its new diamond shaped design, display and camera. And no doubt it has made some reasonable developments in these domains. But, it has lacked in some other areas. Like it has offset the need for better processing and more intuitive software experience. Though, overall the smartphone is a reasonable choice among the mid range smartphones.