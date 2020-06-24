Vivo S1 pro vs Oppo F15: Which one is better?

Healthy competition is taking place among the top smartphone manufacturing companies. As in recent times, we have witnessed a rise in the device manufacturers and the advent of some new exceptional companies. Because of this vigorous competition, smartphone manufacturers are bound to roll out quality products in order to thrive in the market. This competition is going on for every price range. Almost every company builds smartphones of low range, mid-range, and high range (flagship) categories. There is competition in every category. Keeping all that in mind, I am going to compare two mid-rangers from the top smartphone companies, Vivo and Oppo, and in the end, we will give a verdict that which one is better. The two mid-range smartphones which I am going to compare are Vivo S1 Pro and Oppo F15.

Vivo S1 pro vs Oppo F15

We will compare the two smartphones on the basis of features, specs, battery, and price. So, I will start with the performance.

Performance:

The performance of any smartphone is primarily analyzed by the chipset installed in it. The chipset installed in the Vivo S1 pro is Snapdragon 665 while on the other hand, the chipset placed in the Oppo F15 is MediaTek Helio P70. So, clearly we can see that the Vivo S1 has a better and more efficient chipset if we compare it with the chipset of F15.

Camera:

The rear cameras of both S1 pro and F15 are almost the same. But in case of selfie camera, the Vivo S1 pro again takes the lead as it has a better 32 MP front camera in comparison to the 16 MP selfie camera of F15.

Display and Design:

In the case of display, the Vivo S1 pro has a Super AMOLED display while the F15 has an AMOLED screen. The S1 Pro has a unique diamond shape rear camera which gives a phone an elegant look while the F15 has a typical drop notch display.

Battery:

The Oppo F15 has a 4025 mAh non-removable battery while the Vivo S1 Pro is equipped with the 4500 mAh non-removable battery. Clearly, the S1 Pro has a powerful battery.

Connectivity:

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo S1 pro stands out once more as it has a Bluetooth 5.0 and a more stable Wi-Fi than the Oppo F15.

Price:

You will all be stunned after witnessing the price of the two devices. Though S1 pro has better specs and features it’s cheaper than the Oppo F15. The S1 pro is available in PKR 39,999/- while the Oppo F15 has a retail price of PKR 44,999/-.

Final Verdict:

After the above discussion, it is evident that the Vivo S1 pro is better than the Oppo F15 in every possible domain. The S1 pro stands out in terms of Performance, Camera, Design, Display, Battery, Connectivity, and most importantly the price.

