Some reports are circulating on the internet revealing that Vivo is planning to launch its S10 series on July 15. The pro model of the series has also appeared in many leaks. Now, Vivo S10 has spotted on the TENAA listing, hinting at the imminent launch.

A Vivo phone with model code V2121A that’s believed to be the Vivo S10 has been certified by China’s TENAA. The listing also reveals some key specs of the phone. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Vivo S10 Appeared on TENAA with key Specs

According to the Chinese certifying authority, the phone will be 7.29mm thick. It will have a 6.44″ screen, and pack a battery with a rated capacity of 3,970 mAh. The battery capacity is a bit low in my opinion. Anyhow, the phone will support 5G networks and run Android 11, likely with OriginOS. This is all the listing has revealed.

Thanks to previous reports, we know that the phone will come with a FullHD+ 90Hz OLED display. S10 will have a 44MP dual camera on the front. At the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup with a 64MP main camera. Moreover, it will also support 44W fast charging.

The previous Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will come with Dimensity 1100 SoC and 12GB RAM.

As mentioned above, S10 is expected to launch on July 15 alongside the S10 Pro. The Pro model will feature a 108MP triple camera on the back and two cameras on the front.

A few days left in the launch, we will get more information about it this week. So stay tuned for more updates.

