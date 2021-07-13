Vivo is having an event on July 15 to launch its S10 series. As the launch date is coming nearer, we are getting more details about the upcoming phone. Just recently, Vivo S10 has appeared on the TENAA listing revealing some key specs. Now, Vivo S10 Pro Specs revealed by Google Play Console.

Vivo S10 Pro Specs Leak via Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing confirms the Dimensity 1100 SoC. Also, the phone will come with a dual front-facing camera setup sitting on a wider than usual notch. Moreover, there will be a 12GB RAM version. We may also get the lesser RAM versions too. The display remains a 6.4″ OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate.

More interestingly, a video showcasing a new feature of the S10 Pro surfaced online. Allegedly, the S10 Pro is in the video with a matte back with a blue gradient colour but with a twist. Upon exposure to UV light, the back turns into a darker shade of blue. You can even draw on the surface. The effect tapers off in about 2-5 minutes.

There’s no additional explanation in the video but the caption mentions the ability to measure UV intensity. But no worries, we will get more information about it the day after tomorrow.

