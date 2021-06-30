vivo S10 to House 108 mp main Camera & Dimensity 1100 Chipset

The Chinese manufacturer, Vivo is able to achieve the top mobile manufacturers’ slot in just a couple of years. This is due to the quality of its devices along with great features & accessories offered at economical prices as compared to the three market leaders, Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. vivo’s S lineup was a huge hit as it is equipped with a giant camera along with other amazing features. While the company launched S9 in March, it has started working on a new model, S10.

It seems that the company has finalized all the official specs of vivo S10, so I foresee that the device will reach us in just a few months. Nevertheless, phones launch at a fast pace these days but let’s accept that vivo is a show’s topper when we compare the pace of launching spectacular devices.

According to rumors, vivo S10 will include MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset just like the S9, but the biggest news is that it will have a 108 MP main camera. The device will be supported by NFC, offering UFS 3.1 storage and 44W fast charging. the operating system on which it will run is Android 11.

vivo S10 will have two memory variants that are expandable through Virtual RAM- 8GB physical + 4GB virtual, and 12 GB physical + 4GB virtual.

Right now we are about to gather this information only so stay tuned for more.

