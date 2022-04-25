Vivo S15e to be Powered by Exynos 1080 Chipset: Vivo Confirms

It has been officially announced by the Vivo company that the online reservations are open for its upcoming Vivo S15e handset. The company on the reservation page has confirmed some of the several rumored and leaked specs of the device. The company has confirmed the device’s chipset, memory capacity, charging techs and color options and camera specs.

The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset. This chipset has been previously used by the flagship Vivo X70 Pro China variant last year.

The device will have a 6.4-inch FHD 90Hz display with Waterdrop Notch Style AMOLED display for smooth scrolling. The device is rumored to run Vivo’s OriginOS Ocean operating system based on Android 12 out of the box. The device will be coming with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The battery size is said to be 4,700 mAh and charging tech will be able to give a full charge in less than 20min as it will be coming with Vivo’s 66W fast charging.

The device will be launched in 3 colors i.e. Black, Blue and Peach.

In the camera specs it is coming with 50MP main sensor which will capture realistic photos with dynamic depth and crisp details. In the selfie camera it will have a 16MP front camera housed within the notch.

On the launch event the Vivo S15e will be launched along side with Vivo X80 series. The launch event will start at 7 CST (PST 4PM) on the 25th April.

