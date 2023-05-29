Vivo S17 Appears On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

The Vivo S17 series launch date is set to be May 31. The series is expected to include the vanilla vivo S17 and vivo S17 Pro. Recently, Vivo S17 surfaced on Geekbench revealing few details. According to the latest reports, the mightier variant is expected to have a Dimensity 8200 chipset while the basic version will have a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Expected Vivo S17 Specs, Features & Design

The vivo V2283A device that surfaced on Geekbensh is actually the vivo S17. It was listed with “lahaina” chipset, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 888 series. However, we can confirm that it is actually the 778G+ due to the different CPU combo together with the GPU being Adreno 642L. The listing also unveiled that the vanilla version of the upcoming budget-friendly series will have a 12GB RAM option. Moreover, it will ship with Android 13 out of the box.

In the meantime, the official Weibo page of Vivo also posted some details regarding the Vivo S17 Pro camera. It was revealed that the smartphone will have an LED flash that can be programmed to light up at different temperatures. Moreover, there will be two front-facing flashes as well, housed in the top bezel.

The front-facing selfie snapper will have a 50 MP sensor, while the portrait shooter on the back is tipped to be a usable camera with 2x telephoto zoom. In addition. there will be a “super-sensing spectral sensor” that will allow for better color rendition, however, the company did not reveal details on this technology. Only two days are left in its launch, so we will finally get to know what this mid-ranger offers. Stay tuned.

