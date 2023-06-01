vivo S17 Series is Now Official with 50MP Front Camera and 80W Charging

vivo has just announced its S17 series in China. The series includes four smartphones including S17, S17t and S17 Pro alongside the recently announced vivo S17e. The new devices sport the same curved 10-bit OLED displays (1260 x 2800 px resolution and 120Hz refresh rates) and 4,600mAh batteries with 80W fast charging. The differences come in the chipset and camera setups. So let’s take a closer look.

The vanilla vivo S17 comes with the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. While vivo s17T gets a Dimensity 8050 chipset. On the other hand, the S17 Pro brings the Dimensity 8200 chipset. All phones come with 8/12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage.

Now let’s talk about its cameras, the S17 and S17 Pro get a 50MP front-facing cam with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The selfie cams are also flanked by dual soft LED flash sensors.

Additionally, vivo S17 Pro brings a 50MP IMX766V main sensor (f/1.88, 1.0 µm native pixels) with OIS at the back. While the S17 and S17t get a 50MP main cam with an f/2.0 aperture and OIS. The Pro model gets the added benefit of a 12MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and an f/1.98 aperture. Both vivo S17 and S17Pro also feature 8MP ultrawide sensors and a ring LED flash.

Now let’s talk about its pricing and availability. vivo S17 starts at CNY 2,499 ($352) for the 8/256GB model and goes up to CNY 2,999($422) for the 12/512GB trim.

vivo S17 Pro starts at 3,099 ($436) for its 8/256GB version and goes up to 3,499 ($492) for the 12/512GB version.

The vivo S17 series goes on open sale in China on June 8. The availability in other markets is not clear yet.

