Vivo S17e Silently Appears On Official Website

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has been working on a new series. One of the members of the upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Vivo S17e silently appeared for sale on the company’s official website today. The point worth mentioning here is that the full S17 lineup is yet to be announced, however, reports claim that the launch will officially take place after exactly one week, on May 31.

Vivo S17e Specs, Features & Launch Date

The all-new smartphone will come with a flagship-tier screen. The front of the upcoming Vivo S17e will be a 10-bit 6.78” AMOLED with 1080p resolution. Moreover, it will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has curved sides and a fingerprint scanner underneath. On the other hand, the top of the smartphone will have a punch hole for the 16 MP selfie snapper. The mid-range Dimensity 7200 chipset will power the upcoming Vivo phone.

The smartphone will have two cameras at the rear with only one usable on its own. The back will boast a 64 MP primary camera and a 2 MP auxiliary shooter that helps the background blur in portrait shots. The phone will have a 4,600 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Moreover, it will also support 66W charging through the USB-C port on the bottom. S17e will run OriginOS 3 on top of Android 13 and is expected to support Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

The vivo S17e color options include – Gold, Blue, and Black. The former two have a neat sand design developed by new three-layer coating technology. Isn’t it amazing? Let me tell you that the phone is already up for sale. The Vivo S17e Price for 8/128 GB memory configuration is CNY2,099 ($300/€275). On the other hand, the 8/256 GB variant is priced at CNY2,299 ($325/€300), while the 12/256 GB version comes with a price tag of CNY2,499 ($355/€330). Let me tell you that e-phones from the S series seldom escape China, so we’ll keep our eyes on the highly anticipated S17 and S17 Pro that are tipped to be going international as a part of the V family.

