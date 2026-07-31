vivo has officially confirmed that it will launch the new vivo S2 on August 6. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed the smartphone’s design through its official promotional page, giving fans a first look at the upcoming device.

The vivo S2 features a modern design with a curved display and a centered punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. On the back, the phone has a horizontally placed camera module that houses two rear cameras along with a circular LED flash.

The right side of the device includes the volume buttons and power key, while the top edge features a secondary microphone and speaker. The phone’s frame is made of plastic.

vivo S2 Launch Confirmed for August 6, Design Officially Revealed

According to vivo, the S2 will offer a flagship-inspired design, strong performance, impressive photography and videography features, and an immersive audio-visual experience. However, the company has not yet shared the complete specifications.

Recent leaks have revealed several key details about the smartphone. The vivo S2 will launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also run OriginOS 6 out of the box.

The smartphone will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience.

For photography, the vivo S2 will include a 50MP Sony IMX582 primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phone will feature a 32MP selfie camera for high-quality photos and video calls.

Battery life could be one of the phone’s biggest highlights. Leaks suggest the device will pack a large 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, allowing users to stay powered throughout the day.

The smartphone will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing strong protection against dust and water.

More details, including official pricing, availability, and additional features, are expected to be announced during the launch event on August 6. Until then, the leaked specifications suggest that the vivo S2 could be a feature-packed addition to the company’s smartphone lineup.