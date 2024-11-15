Vivo S20 Pro to Launch with Powerful Features & Sleek Design

The vivo S20 Pro is expected to launch soon and new leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo shed light on what to expect. The upcoming vivo S20 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad-curved LTPS display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Photography capabilities appear to be a focus, with the leaks suggesting a triple-camera setup including a 50MP IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition, it also has a 50MP front camera, however, there isn’t any information regarding the type of lens used. On paper, they might look strong but the real test can only be taken after the launch.

In terms of performance, the vivo S20 Pro may be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a notable upgrade over the previous Dimensity 9200+ processor. According to the leaks, another highlight of the phone is its battery capacity which is tipped to 5500mAh with 90W fast charging. The security features may include a short-focus optical fingerprint sensor.

Design-wise, the device has been described as an “ultra-thin camera flagship,” hinting at a sleek, slim profile. vivo strives to position itself as one of the most stylish phones on the market.

The standard vivo S20 model is also rumored to debut alongside the Pro variant. It is expected to feature a flat-edged 1.5K OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 6500mAh battery, along with a dual-camera setup with 50MP + 8MP sensors.

It is pertinent to mention here that given the previous trajectory of vivo, it might rebrand the S20 series as V-series for select global markets.

