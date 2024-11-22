vivo S20 & S20 Pro Launching on November 28: Here’s What to Expect?

vivo is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated vivo S20 series smartphones on November 28. The recent promo video has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from vivo’s upcoming handsets. The series will include vivo S20 and S20 pro, designed to impress with their sleek aesthetics and robust performance. The duo promises to redefine the standards for mid-range smartphones. Have a look at the official teaser:

vivo S20 and S20 Pro: The Next Chapter in Smartphone Innovation

The vivo S20 Pro boasts a periscope telephoto camera, a first for the series, offering unparalleled zoom capabilities. The highly anticipated smartphones follow vivo’s tradition of slim and lightweight designs, packing a huge 6,500 mAh battery into a body that’s just 7.19 mm thin and weighs only 180g.

In terms of performance, the vivo S20 sports the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor powers the S20 Pro, making it ideal for gaming and multitasking. The Pro variant also boasts a stunning “1.5K” quad-micro-curved display, offering a visually immersive experience in a compact frame.

The S20 Pro boasts a 50MP quad-camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens, an ultrawide sensor, and a high-resolution selfie snapper. These features provide versatility and exceptional image quality, whether you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, or close-ups. The S20 series is currently exclusive to China, however, it’s anticipated to debut internationally as the Vivo V50 and V50 Pro, following the company’s usual global rebranding strategy. This move will further solidify the company’s position in the global smartphone market.

vivo S20 series aims to deliver a flagship-like experience at a competitive price point. Smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its official launch to see how vivo plans to set new benchmarks with this new addition. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Only a few days are left in the launch.

