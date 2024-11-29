vivo S20 Series Debuts in China with Quad-Curved Displays & Flagship Features

vivo has officially launched its highly anticipated S20 series in China. vivo S20 series includes the vivo S20 and vivo S20 Pro, featuring a perfect blend of style, innovation, and powerful hardware. The duo boasts a unique mix of features tailored to upper-midrange smartphone enthusiasts. Let’s dig into what these smartphones offer.

What We Know About vivo S20 Series So Far

Both variants boast 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model features a flat panel, while the Pro features a quad-curved display for a premium feel. The duo supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness, providing vivid visuals even in bright sunlight. There is a 50MP selfie snapper with autofocus that promises high-quality selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor powers the Pro model, offering superior performance and Wi-Fi 7 support. The Pro model also supports 5.5G connectivity available in China.

The S20 features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a unique Aura light circular LED for improved night photography. On the other hand, the S20 Pro boasts a 50MP main IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 3x periscope zoom lens with the IMX882 sensor. A massive 6,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging keeps the lights of the vanilla model on. The vivo S20 Pro comes with a smaller 5,500 mAh battery, but faster 90W charging.

Pricing and Availability

The series runs OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 straight out of the box. The color options include Phoenix Feather Gold and Pine Smoke Ink.

Configuration vivo S20 vivo S20 Pro 8GB/256GB CNY 2,299 ($317) – 12GB/256GB CNY 2,599 ($358) CNY 3,399 ($468) 12GB/512GB CNY 2,799 ($386) CNY 3,799 ($524) 16GB/512GB CNY 2,999 ($413) CNY 3,999 ($552)

Both devices are now available for pre-order in China, with deliveries starting December 12.

Check Out: Google Chat Introduces Huddles: Instant Audio Meetings for Seamless Collaboration