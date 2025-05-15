Just a few days ago, the specs for the upcoming vivo S30 and vivo S30 Pro Mini were leaked online. Now, vivo has officially posted an unboxing video of the S30 Pro Mini, giving fans a first look at the device. The video confirms several important features and also shows what you get in the box.

The vivo S30 Pro Mini will be a more affordable, mid-range version of the flagship X200 Pro Mini. Interestingly, both phones will have the same display. The S30 Pro Mini will feature a 6.31-inch flat screen with “1.5K” resolution.

vivo S30 Pro Mini Unboxing Video Reveals Key Features and Design

One of the key highlights of the device is its battery. The phone will pack a 6,500 mAh battery. The official unboxing video confirms this battery capacity. With such a big battery, users can expect long-lasting usage without worrying about charging frequently.

Under the hood, the S30 Pro Mini will reportedly be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400e chipset. This is a powerful processor. This processor is suitable for multitasking, gaming, and overall smooth performance.

The unboxing video also gives us a clear look at the phone’s design. It has a metal frame, which gives it a premium and durable feel. The bezels around the display are quite slim, measuring just 1.32mm, which adds to the modern and sleek appearance of the device.

Another major feature is the periscope telephoto camera. This camera uses the Sony IMX882 sensor, which should allow for detailed zoom photography. This kind of camera setup is rare in mid-range devices and could be a big selling point for users who love mobile photography.

The unboxing video also reveals the contents of the box. Inside, you get:

vivo S30 Pro Mini phone

charging adapter

USB charging cable

SIM ejector tool

Colour-matched phone case

This complete package means you won’t need to buy additional accessories after purchasing the phone.

Overall, the vivo S30 Pro Mini looks like a promising mid-range device. It offers a good mix of powerful hardware, a sleek design, and useful features like a periscope camera and a large battery. With the official unboxing video now out, we can expect vivo to announce the launch date soon. Fans of the brand and smartphone enthusiasts should definitely keep an eye on this one.