Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini Expected to Launch in December

Vivo fans waiting for the new Vivo S50 series may need to be a bit more patient. Earlier reports suggested the phones would arrive this month. However, new leaks from reliable sources now claim the launch will happen in December instead.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, Vivo plans to release the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini next month in China. Both phones are said to be in their final testing stage. This new timeline suggests that Vivo wants to refine the devices before their official reveal.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini: Compact Power with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is shaping up to be a compact yet powerful flagship. It will likely feature a 6.31-inch display and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This upcoming chip promises faster performance, improved efficiency, and advanced AI capabilities.

If the leaks are accurate, the S50 Pro Mini could be among the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. That would make it one of the most powerful compact smartphones of the year.

Larger Display and Premium Build

The regular Vivo S50 aims to attract users who prefer larger screens. It’s rumored to feature a 6.59-inch display, a metal frame, and a periscope telephoto camera. This setup suggests that Vivo is putting extra focus on camera innovation and premium design.

The periscope lens will allow for better zoom photography, a feature usually reserved for high-end flagships. Combined with a sturdy frame and bright display, the S50 could deliver an excellent balance between style and performance.

What to Expect

Both models are expected to include fast charging, strong battery performance, and a modern design. Vivo continues to push the limits of its midrange lineup, offering flagship-level features at more affordable prices.

As December approaches, excitement is building. If these rumors prove true, the Vivo S50 series might set a new benchmark for midrange smartphones with its blend of power, design, and innovation.