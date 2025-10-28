vivo is preparing to introduce its new S50 smartphone lineup, which includes the S50 and S50 Pro Mini. vivo S50 series will launch next month in China. This new series will succeed the S30 models that were released earlier in May.

Interestingly, Vivo is skipping the number “40” in its naming scheme. This is because many Chinese companies avoid the number four due to a traditional superstition called tetraphobia. So instead of the S40 series, Vivo is moving straight to the S50 lineup.

vivo S50 Series Set for Launch: What to Expect from the Upcoming Models

According to leaks, both the Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini will bring sleek designs and improved displays. The S50 Pro Mini will feature a 6.31-inch flat display, the same size as its predecessor. Meanwhile, the standard S50 will come with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch screen compared to the 6.67-inch panel on the S30. Both phones are expected to support “1.5K” resolution, promising sharp visuals and vibrant colors.

The design of the S50 will include a metal frame, giving it a more premium and durable feel. One of the most exciting features is the flagship-level periscope telephoto camera, which will allow users to take high-quality zoom photos without losing detail. This camera upgrade shows Vivo’s focus on improving photography performance in its mid-range and upper-mid-range lineup.

Rumors suggest that the S50 Pro Mini will come with top-tier hardware. It is said to be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is built for speed, power efficiency, and AI-driven performance. This makes it a strong competitor against other premium mid-range phones in the market.

The device is also expected to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster and more accurate unlocking. On the back, it will sport a triple camera setup, which will include a periscope telephoto lens. This setup aims to deliver professional-grade photography, especially in portrait and zoom shots.

Vivo’s upcoming S50 series will likely go head-to-head with Oppo’s Reno15 lineup and Honor’s 500 series, both of which are also expected to launch around the same time. These smartphones will compete for dominance in China’s competitive mid-range market, where style, camera quality, and performance are key selling points.

We will surely get more details about its design, camera specifications, and battery capacity very soon. Howevr, early leaks indicate that Vivo is focusing on blending style with high-end features.

The Vivo S50 series could become a strong choice for users who want a flagship-like experience at a more affordable price. With its sleek metal frame, advanced chipset, high-quality display, and powerful camera system, the new lineup seems ready to impress both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

Vivo will officially announce the S50 series in China soon. We will soon get more details about global availability and pricing.