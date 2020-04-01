Vivo has launched the latest mid-range smartphone, S6 5G. As its name suggests, it is a 5G phone and has come with some amazing specs. Just as, it lands with an AMOLED screen, dual-mode 5G connectivity, four cameras, Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery. Vivo has put more focus on the customers who can’t afford the expansive ones. Let’s first check out the specs of this newly launched smartphone.

A mid-range Smartphone Vivo S6 5G is Now Official

First of all, the phone has come with the 6.44-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). It has a waterdrop notch to house the 32MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone has a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

We will see the 4 cameras at the back placed in a circular position. The phone has a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth helper.

As mentioned above, the phone has an Exynos 980 chipset. It has 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Furthermore, the phone has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the phone will be available in black, white and blue colours. Currently, it is available in China for pre-orders and will go on sale starting from April 4. The company has not revealed the availability in other markets. Anyhow, let’s see the pricing detail of the phone.