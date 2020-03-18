Are you ready for another Vivo smartphone? The company has revealed the poster of its upcoming smartphone, Vivo S6 5G. It seems like, the phone will unveil very soon. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any release date of the phone yet. But fortunately, the teaser image gives us a glimpse of the phone.

Vivo S6 5G Appears in an Official Poster

Although, the image does not reveal much about the phone. Anyhow, the picture reveals the bottom of the S6 5G, which houses a USB-C port, a speaker grille, microphone and a SIM card slot. Interestingly, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack. It may mean that it is either located on the top or the company decided to skip it.

The other thing the company has revealed is the colour of the phone. The upcoming S6 5G will come in a blue-purple gradient. But surely, there will be some other colours as well.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any specs information about the phone yet. But surely, it will be the improved version of its predecessor.

Let’s see what new specs or feature the company will bring in this phone. So, stay tuned for more updates and news.

