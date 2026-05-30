vivo has officially introduced its new S60 smartphone series in China, bringing two new models to the market: the vivo S60 and the vivo S60 Vitality Edition. While both devices share many features, the standard S60 offers a more powerful processor and an additional telephoto camera, making it the more premium option of the two.

Both smartphones come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that delivers a sharp 1.5K resolution of 2750 x 1260 pixels. The screens support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which helps provide a better experience while gaming, scrolling, and watching videos. vivo also claims that the displays can reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content, making them easier to view even in bright conditions.

vivo S60 and S60 Vitality Edition Launch with AMOLED Displays and Massive Batteries

For selfies and video calls, both devices are equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera. They also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner built into the display, offering quick and secure unlocking.

The main difference between the two phones lies in their processors. The vivo S60 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is designed to deliver strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications. It is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the vivo S60 Vitality Edition uses MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7500 processor. This model comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While it may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon-equipped S60, it still offers solid performance for everyday use.

On the camera side, both phones feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. However, the regular vivo S60 has an extra advantage with a 50MP telephoto camera that supports 3x optical zoom. This additional lens allows users to capture clearer zoomed-in photos without sacrificing image quality.

One of the biggest highlights of the S60 series is the battery. Both models pack a large 7,200mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than what is found in many modern smartphones. This large battery should provide excellent battery life, allowing users to go longer between charges. When it is time to recharge, the phones support 90W wired fast charging for quicker power-ups.

The devices are also built to withstand challenging conditions. They come with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against dust and water. On the software side, the phones run OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

The vivo S60 and S60 Vitality Edition are available in Starry Sea, Early Summer Green, and Midsummer Night color options. Sales in China will begin on June 3.

Pricing for the vivo S60 Vitality Edition starts at CNY 2,899 for the 8GB + 256GB model and reaches CNY 3,499 for the 12GB + 512GB version. The standard vivo S60 starts at CNY 3,599 for the 12GB + 256GB model and goes up to CNY 4,399 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Pricing and availability in Pakistan is not clear yet. But we will update you whether these models will be available in Pakistan or not.