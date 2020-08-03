Vivo S7 5G Launches with 44 MP Front Camera

Let’s welcome another 5G phone from Vivo– S7 5G. The phone has come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is a photo-centric phone. As it has 64 MP back camera and 44 MP front camera. The phone has come with some amazing specs. Let’s discuss the other specs.

First of all, the phone has a 6.44” AMOLED display. It has a 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, the phone has an in-display fingerprint reader to make the phone more secure.

Vivo S7 5G Launches with Dual Front Cameras

As mentioned above, it is a photo-centric phone. The phone has come with two cameras at the front. The main shooter has a 44 MP sensor and an autofocus lens with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Around the back, we see a triple camera setup. The phone has a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the phone has a Snapdragon 765G chipset and 8 GB of RAM. Also, the phone has 128/256 GB storage. Unfortunately, there is no place for a microSD card.

Moreover, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 33 W charging support. Also, it is a 5G phone and comes with SA/NSA connectivity. Other specs include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD and LDAC, plus NFC.

The phone will be available in three colours, black, silver and Monet. Monet colour contains the layers of a blue and purple mix. The phone is currently available in China. As far as its pricing is concerned, the 128 GB model will cost you $400. Whereas the 256 GB one will be available in $444.