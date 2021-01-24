Vivo has launched S7 5G last August. Later in November, the company has unveiled another variant of the series which is S7e 5G. Now, the company is planning to bring another variant of the series. According to a famous tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo is working on S7T which will be powered by the Dimensity 820 SoC.

Vivo S7T to come with Dimensity 820 SoC

The source also claims that the rest of the specs of the S7t will remain the same as the vanilla S7. It means we will see a 6.44″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath in the phone. Also, it will come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Moreover, the phone will come with a total of five cameras onboard. It will come with dual selfie cameras including a 44MP main and 8MP ultrawide cameras. At the back, we will see a triple camera setup. It will come with the 64MP primary camera on the back joined by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor units.

Furthermore, the Vivo S7 5G comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB memory configurations. So, we can expect the S7t to have the same options. The S7 5G runs Android 10 out of the box, but we hope the S7t to come with Android 11.

If all the specs are the same then what is the reason for launching the phone with a different name. Let’s see what new specs we will see in the upcoming phone.

