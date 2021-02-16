Vivo S9 Coming with Epic 44MP Selfie Camera & Flat Body design

Vivo S9 some specifications are already known, but we had not seen any official details. Some official phone posters are available now online that confirm the resolution of the front camera. We already knew that the S9 would have dual front-facing cameras with a 44MP camera.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100, the newest generation of high-end 5G chips is soon to make its debut with an upcoming Vivo phone. Recently it’s revealed that the new Vivo smartphone launch is near. Here are some Vivo S9 expected specs, the signature ‘AG Glass’ will be used on the first luxury smartphone of 2021 once again.

Also Read: Vivo Will Introduce Folding Style Phone with New Concept

Some More Specifications

The leaked poster also shows that the Vivo S9 side edges are flat and the back camera is similar to the previous model. Just the sides were updated overall. The screen of the Vivo S9 is a 6.44” AMOLED panel that refreshes at a smooth 90Hz. Inside its notch, a pair of front cameras use Samsung’s ISOCELL GH1 sensor, an ultrawide lens with FHD+ resolution, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The standout feature of this phone would be the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, which is a 6nm powerhouse. This chipset also comes with an in-built 5G modem and will be coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and will run Android 11 based Origin OS.

Further notes say that the back is made with glass while the chrome frame is a blend of aluminum and magnesium. The build is only 7.31mm thick and weighs 168g, so a lightweight footprint was a design priority.

No details about the launch of the Vivo S9 series are currently available. However, some reports indicated that it could be released on March 6, 2021.

You may be also interested in: Vivo Envisions User-Oriented Innovation in 2021