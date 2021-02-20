Vivo S9e key Specifications Leaked

Vivo has just recently launched the Vivo S7T smartphone. It is the company’s first phone which launched with Dimensity 820 chipset. Now some latest leaks reveal that the company is working on another smartphone with the same chipset. Some rumours also claim that it will be Vivo S9e. The phone is expected to launch alongside the Vivo S9 smartphone on March 6 in China. The Vivo S9e could be the second Dimensity 820 SoC-powered phone from the brand.

Vivo S9e to come with Dimensity 820 SoC

The leaks also revealed that it will come with a Samsung AMOLED screen of 6.44 inches. It will have a waterdrop notch to house the 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, the refresh rate of the display will be 90Hz. Moving forward, we will see a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP main camera.

Additionally, the phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage. The device could be packed with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge technology.

A phone with the model number Vivo V2048A has also appeared on Geekbench last month. The listing revealed that the phone is equipped with the Dimensity 820 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS. So, it could be the Vivo S9e. The phone gets 652 and 2525 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively.

On the other hand, Vivo has not revealed any information regarding the device yet. There is a possibility that the company may confirm its launch date in the coming week. Some reports also said that Vivo S9 could be the world’s first phone powered by the 6nm Dimensity 1100 chipset. The phone will come with speculated specs like a 44MP dual selfie camera setup, a 64MP primary camera, 12 GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and Android 11 OS.

