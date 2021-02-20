Vivo S9e May Come in March, alongside the Vivo S9

The Vivo S7t smartphone was quietly launched last year. It was the first Vivo brand’s phone with a Dimensity 820 chipset. The latest report indicates that on March 6, 2021, Vivo will release a Vivo S9e model alongside the Vivo S9. The Vivo S9e may be the brand’s second Dimensity 820 SoC device.

Vivo S9e Expected Specs:

The report reveals that the Vivo S9e will be equipped with a 6.44 inch Samsung AMOLED display. The waterdrop notch display produces a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a selfie camera with a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 lens.

A 64-megapixel triple camera setup would be available in the back shell of the Vivo S9e. Vivo’s new Dimensity 820 powered smartphone may come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage. A 4,100mAh battery supports 33W Quick Charge technology to the device.

The Vivo S-9e might be a smartphone of Vivo V2048A which was seen last month at Geekbench. The report reveals that the phone has an Android 11 operating system.

The arrival of the Vivo S9 series is not yet confirmed by the company. Probably, the company will announce its launch date in the next week. Rumors are popular that the Vivo S9 could arrive as the world’s first phone powered by the 6nm Dimensity 1100. Other features, including a refresh rate 90Hz display, a 44 MP selfie camera, a 64 MP main camera, 12GB of Ram, a 4,000 MAh battery, 33W fast charging, and the Android 11 OS, are expected to come.

