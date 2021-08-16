Vivo sets up first manufacturing unit in Pakistan

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has opened its first manufacturing unit in Pakistan. This news has come from Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Prime Minister on trade and investment. The Chinese company, vivo had shared its plans of opening a manufacturing unit in Pakistan last year.

Dawood broke this news in a series of tweets and congratulated vivo on this development. He also mentioned that this step of the Chinese manufacturer will not only create employment opportunities but will also make smartphones more accessible in Pakistan.

Here’s what he Tweeted:

He also revealed that the export of mobile phones manufactured in Pakistan will begin the next month.

A week or two back, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing Samsung devices in Pakistan. PTA had revealed that Lucky Motors which was previously manufacturing cars has applied for authorization to set up a mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan where they plan to manufacture Samsung devices.

Keeping in view the development in the mobile manufacturing market, we can foresee a bring future for Pakistan. No doubt, it will revolutionize the mobile manufacturing ecosystem of the country with the local and foreign players flourishing in the market with their achievements.

Samsung and vivo are not the only companies setting up their manufacturing units in Pakistan, previously Xiaomi also shared its plans of opening its assembly unit in Pakistan in the coming months. Also, Realme has announced setting up its smartphone manufacturing plant in Lahore.

This development in the smartphone market will be very beneficial for the young minds in the country as it will not only create job opportunities for them but will also provide them with a platform to learn new skills and polish the existing ones. This push in local manufacturing has come after the government has come with favorable policies to encourage the ‘Make in Pakistan’ initiative.

Let’s hope that upcoming years bring more success to Pakistan.

