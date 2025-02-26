vivo Surpasses Infinix to Become Top Local Smartphone Manufacturer of Pakistan

vivo has emerged as Pakistan’s top local smartphone manufacturer, surpassing Infinix, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The rankings for January 2025 indicate a major shift in the market, with some brands maintaining their positions while others have seen a decline.

In 2023, Infinix held the top position with 2.61 million locally assembled smartphones. Itel followed closely with 2.56 million units, while vivo was not even in the top three. By 2024, Infinix retained its top position with 3.98 million units, followed by Itel (3.64 million) and vivo (2.77 million), which gained a strong foothold in local manufacturing.

Fast forward to January 2025, vivo has taken the lead with 0.24 million units produced. Infinix follows in second place with 0.14 million units, marking a decline from its 2024 performance. Meanwhile, Xiaomi and Realme also faced setbacks, as both only assembled 0.9 million smartphones.

vivo’s rise to the top reflects its aggressive local manufacturing strategy and growing consumer preference for its smartphones. The company has consistently introduced feature-packed midrange and budget-friendly devices tailored to the Pakistani market. Recent models like the vivo V30e and Y200 have garnered significant attention for their sleek designs, powerful cameras, and long-lasting battery life. These offerings, coupled with competitive pricing, have played a crucial role in boosting the brand’s local production and sales.

The decline of Infinix, despite its previous dominance, suggests shifting consumer preferences and increased competition. Brands like Redmi and Realme, which once held promising positions, have also struggled to maintain their share. With only 0.09 million units assembled in January 2025, Tecno also faces a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, Samsung’s local assembly output of 0.13 million units indicates steady progress, reinforcing its commitment to expanding local production.

vivo’s achievement underscores the impact of local manufacturing in Pakistan’s smartphone industry. By ramping up production, the brand is not only meeting domestic demand but also contributing to employment and economic growth in the country. If this momentum continues, vivo could further solidify its position as Pakistan’s leading smartphone manufacturer in the coming months.

