vivo T2 will launch on May 23, Listed on Online Store

Are you ready for a new T-series phone? vivo is about to launch its new T-series smartphone by the end of this month. vivo has just announced that it will launch Vivo T2 on May 23 in China. The phone is already listed on the company’s online shop as well. It seems like the upcoming phone is not a brand-new phone. The phone looks identical to the iQOO Neo6 SE.

Although Vivo does not reveal much about the upcoming phone, we got some expected specs of the upcoming phone. First of all, Vivo T2 will have a 6.62-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, the phone will have a centred punch-hole cutout for its 16MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup. It will feature a 64MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide and a 2MP portrait camera.

Furthermore, the phone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. The upcoming phone will come with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

Additionally, the phone will run OriginOS Ocean over Android 12. It should bring a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. These are still rumours. We will get more official information about its specs in the coming week. So stay tuned to get to know about its pricing and availability details in Pakistan.

