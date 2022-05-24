vivo T2 Launch Delayed Till June 6th

The Vivo company had delayed the launch of vivo T2. Earlier this launch was expected to take place on the 24th of May, but the company postponed it till 6th June.

The official page of the company has been updated with the specs of the postponed device. According to the official website, the new device is iQOO Neo6 SE in a new package and name i.e. vivo T2. The T2 has the same specs as the Neo6 SE which was released earlier this month.

The T2 comes with 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The will be equipped with Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device will be having two different RAM size with two internal storage size options. The color options are also said to be two. Based on the number of variants that are being offered by the company the price of the device will vary accordingly.

In the camera section the device will have a punch hole selfie camera with a 16MP sensor. The rear camera section have a neat rectangular island. It will have a triple-lens module with 64MP with OIS as the main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP auxiliary snapper.

Regarding the price nothing can be as the company has not announced anything yet. We just need to wait for a week for its launch, then we will have the prices as well.

Lately vivo has also launched a mid-range device by the name Y72t. The Y72t is a rebranded form of Y55s. It is equipped with the Dimensity 700 chipset and runs on OriginOS with Android 11. The Y72t also comes with a few variants and their prices vary accordingly. the vivo Y72t 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage costs $210 (Pkr. 42,227) and Y72t 8GB RAM/256 GB storage costs $240 (Pkr. 48,317). These prices are lower than the earlier similar Y55s devices.

So in the Y72T we can expect a similar pattern in the prices. Just a week wait is not that long till we know about its price.

