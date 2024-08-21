vivo T3 Pro Set to Launch on August 27, Teasers Begin Revealing Features

vivo has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming smartphone, T3 Pro. The device will be unveiled on August 27. A dedicated landing page has also been set on Flipkart for a teaser campaign that will reveal details about the phone, one feature at a time.

Yesterday, the Sandstone Orange back of the smartphone was unveiled, showing a faux leather panel that gives it a premium feel. Today, vivo will reveal the Snapdragon chipset that powers the phone. On August 23, the company will showcase the T3 Pro’s main camera’s Sony IMX sensor. Finally, on August 26, we will get the details about the battery.

Moreover, it is speculated that the T3 Pro may also share its hardware with the iQOO Z9s Pro, which was recently launched in Baku. If it proves to be accurate, the T3 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and equipped with a 5500 mAh battery and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor. The only difference between the two models would be that the Vivo T3 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Reportedly, the price of the phone will be revealed on launch day. Until then, smartphone lovers can keep an eye on the daily teasers to learn more about this exciting new device.

