vivo T3 Pro Surfaces On Geekbench With SD7G3 Chipset

vivo is all set to expand its popular T3 series with a highly anticipated “Pro” model. The vivo T3 Pro will reportedly boast impressive specs and features. It has been creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts for the past few weeks. Recently, the smartphone surfaced on Geekbench, giving us an exciting glimpse into what vivo might have in store for us.

The Geekbench listing mentions the V2404 model. It is believed to be the T3 Pro 5G, a powerful device. The handset scored 1,147 in the single-core test and 3,117 in the multi-core test, shaping up to be a performance powerhouse. The highly anticipated T3 Pro will boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a mid-range chipset known for its excellent balance of power and efficiency. Moreover, the chipset will be locked at a maximum speed of 2.63 GHz and backed by the Adreno 720 GPU. It promises smooth and snappy performance with 8GB of RAM and an Android 14-based user interface.

Anticipated vivo T3 Pro Specs

As per the design and hardware leaks, the vivo T3 Pro will be a sleek and slim device, measuring just 7.49mm. Despite its sleek look, the phone will reportedly pack a massive 5,500mAh battery with fast charging support, a feature appealing to users who are always on the go.

The smartphone will boast a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This combo aims to provide users with vibrant colors and smooth scrolling, perfect for gaming and media consumption. Talking about the camera department, the smartphone will boast a triple camera setup. The main sensor of the T30 Pro will be a 50MP Sony component, ensuring high-quality photos and videos. However, the details about the other two cameras are scarce. Anyhow, this setup indicates a versatile photography experience.

As of now, vivo has not officially confirmed the T3 Pro 5G. No doubt, the leaks and benchmarks provide a captivating glimpse, however, we still have to wait for the official confirmation from vivo. Stay tuned for updates about the latest developments on this exciting release.