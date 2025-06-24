vivo has officially launched the new T4 Lite smartphone, adding another model to its T4 series lineup. This new device joins the existing T4, T4x, and T4 Ultra and focuses on offering strong performance with budget-friendly features. The most promising feature of vivo T4 Lite is its gigantic battery.

vivo T4 Lite Launched with Powerful Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chipset — Coming Soon to Pakistan?

The vivo T4 Lite comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports 5G connectivity. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 2TB using a microSD card. This makes it suitable for users who love storing photos, videos, apps, and games without worrying about space.

The smartphone runs on Android 15, layered with vivo’s Funtouch OS 15. vivo also promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

The vivo T4 Lite features a large 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The screen also boasts 1,000 nits of peak brightness, which helps in viewing content even under direct sunlight.

One of the most impressive features is its massive 6,000 mAh battery, which provides extended usage on a single charge. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or attending online classes, this phone is built to last. It also supports 15W charging, ensuring decent recharge times despite the big battery.

AI Camera System

On the camera side, the vivo T4 Lite includes a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The camera system is enhanced with AI-powered features like:

AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from photos,

AI Photo Enhance for improving picture quality automatically, and

AI Document Mode to capture documents more clearly.

These features make the camera user-friendly, especially for casual users who want quick and clean results.

Durable and Secure

The phone is also built to handle daily wear and tear. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Additionally, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures fast and secure unlocking.

Design and Colour Options

vivo is offering the T4 Lite in two attractive colour options: Titanium Gold and Prism Blue. The phone will be available in three RAM and storage combinations: 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

Availability in Pakistan

Although the vivo T4 Lite has been launched in India, it is expected to arrive in Pakistan soon. vivo has a strong presence in the Pakistani smartphone market and frequently brings its models across the border. Once available, the T4 Lite will likely be sold via official vivo stores, local mobile retailers, and e-commerce platforms. The company may launch the phone in Pakistan with a different name.

With its long battery life, reliable performance, and modern design, the vivo T4 Lite could be a great choice for Pakistani users looking for an affordable yet capable 5G phone. Stay tuned for its local launch and official availability updates.

