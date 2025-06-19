vivo T4 Lite Specs, Price, and Launch Date Confirmed

All the big giants are already working on a number of devices. Honor and Samsung are gearing up to launch their foldable flagship devices next month. When glahship devices are ready to hit the market, vivo is planning to launch the entry-level smartphone, T4 Lite. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. Now, the company has officially announced the launch date of vivo T4 Lite along with its key specs.

According to the company, the phone will officially launch on June 24 at noon in India. The availability in other markets including Pakistan is not clear yet. We will update you once we get more information about it.

Now, let’s have a look at the key specs of the upcoming phone. vivo T4 Lite will launch with a 6,000 mAh battery. It will have a Dimensity 6300 SoC. The T4 Lite will support storage expansion of up to 2TB, and one of its models will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

Moreover, the phone will be available in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold colours. Most likely, the phone will cost around $115.

Additionally, vivo revealed that the T4 Lite will pack a 6.74″ notched display with 1,000 nits brightness in High Brightness Mode. The smartphone will also be IP64-rated and come with “smart AI enhancements.”

vivo launches its T-series as the iQOO Z-series in some markets. In some markets, we may get the same phone under the name of iQOO Z10 Lite.

This is all that we know so far about the phone. We will let you know when we get more information about it.

See Also: Honor Magic V5 Launch Date Confirmed for July 2: Here’s What to Expect