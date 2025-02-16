vivo T4x 5G: Expected Specs, Price and Launch Date

vivo, a well-known smartphone brand, is gearing up to launch its latest budget-friendly 5G device. The vivo T4x 5G, which will be the successor to the T3x 5G, is likely to make its debut sooner than anticipated. At the same time, earlier reports suggested a March launch, vivo’s latest teaser hints that the smartphone will arrive on February 20, 2024.

The teaser, shared by vivo’s Indian division on X (formerly Twitter), announces that the T4x 5G is “coming soon”. One of the key highlights of the teaser is the claim that this new model will feature the “largest battery ever in the segment.” The teaser image also contains a footnote suggesting that the vivo T4x 5G will pack a massive 6,500 mAh battery. If this information is accurate, the device will likely stand out in the budget 5G segment by offering exceptional battery life, making it an ideal choice for users who need long-lasting power.

Alongside the battery size, the teaser also hints at the price range. The vivo T4x 5G will cost approximately $175 or €165, making it a competitive option for those looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with a powerful battery. This price segment is crucial for vivo, as it aims to attract budget-conscious buyers who seek a balance between performance, battery life, and 5G connectivity.

While vivo has not yet revealed other specifications or features of the T4x 5G, it is expected that the brand will provide more details as the launch date approaches. Given its positioning as a successor to the T3x 5G, the T4x 5G might come with improvements in areas such as display, processor, camera system, and charging speed. The predecessor, the vivo T3x 5G, featured a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, and a 50MP primary camera, so we can see similar or upgraded specs in the upcoming model.

According to some reports, the Vivo T4x 5G will feature a 6.58-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and a 6000 mAh battery. Please note that these specifications are based on leaks and have not been officially announced.

With the official launch date just around the corner, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers will not have to wait much longer to get a complete look at the vivo T4x 5G’s specifications, features, and availability. If the claims about the battery size hold true, this smartphone could become a popular choice for users who prioritize long-lasting battery life in an affordable 5G device.

Will It be Available in Pakistan?

Vivo T4x 5G will most likely be available in Pakistan. According to reports, the anticipated launch date is April 30, 2025. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it’s advisable to wait for an official announcement from Vivo regarding the T4x 5G’s release in Pakistan.

